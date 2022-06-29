77-year-old San Jose woman arrested for allegedly killing husband in fire

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Jose Police said they have arrested an elderly woman on suspicion of starting a house fire that killed her husband on Friday, June 24.

At 3:47 a.m. the San Jose Fire Department responded to the fire on the 5900 block of Amapola Drive. Firefighters saved an elderly man in the upstairs bedroom.

Police said the man suffered severe smoke inhalation, was taken to the hospital and later died on June 28.

Arson investigators said that Rebecca Makino intentionally started the fire. Makino was booked into Santa Clara County Jail on arson charges. Homicide was added when her husband died.

San Jose Police said this is San Jose's 18th homicide of 2022.