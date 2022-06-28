Puerto Rico police uncover island’s biggest pot greenhouse

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico police say they raided the island’s largest hydroponic marijuana greenhouse, with nearly 2,000 plants being grown in a former addiction treatment center. Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa said officers discovered the greenhouse Tuesday in the northern town of Carolina, just east of the capital of San Juan, after receiving a complaint about possible human trafficking. He said no one was found inside the three-story building. Officials said the plants were nearly six feet (two meters) tall, and that additional marijuana had been packed and was ready for distribution. They said they also found weapons at the site.