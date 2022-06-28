Police raid suspected Islamic extremists across Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police have conducted raids across the country targeting individuals and premises linked to a banned Islamic extremist group. Authorities say the group’s goal is to establish an Islamic state in Germany that rejects democracy and uses religious texts as the sole basis for all laws. The dpa news agency reported that officers searched dozens of locations in six German states Tuesday, arresting three people. Prosecutors say a total of 41 people are accused of membership in the banned group known as the “Caliphate State.”