Navalny appeal rejected; another Kremlin critic jailed

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has rejected an appeal by imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who contended that prison authorities illegally prevented his lawyers from bringing necessary equipment including voice recorders and laptop computers to a court session held in a prison. Navalny testified at the Tuesday session by video, the first time he has been seen since being moved to a maximum-security prison. Also Tuesday, On Tuesday, prominent opposition politician Ilya Yashin was sentenced to 15 days in jail on charges of failing to obey police, a day after being detained in a Moscow park.