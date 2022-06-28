Koepka cites injuries, family for joining Saudi-backed tour

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. (AP) — Four months after suggesting those who defected to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series were sellouts, Brooks Koepka explained Tuesday that he simply changed his mind. Koepka signed with LIV Golf last week for its first event on American soil, which starts Thursday at Pumpkin Ridge near Portland, Oregon. Koepka cited a knee injury that has taken a toll on his body and the desire to spend more time with his family as factors in his decision. He did not mention the multimillion-dollar signing bonuses LIV Golf has given to players or the $20 million purses for its 54-hole, no-cut events.