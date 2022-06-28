Skip to Content
Group breaks into East Hempfield Township UPS store, police say

By Web Staff

    East Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A group of people burglarized a UPS store in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, according to police.

Investigators said a group of people broke into the store on Enterprise Road early Sunday.

The group opened packages and stole the contents, according to police.

Officers arrested two people from Philadelphia, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. They were charged with burglary.

However, police said there were more people involved. The investigation is ongoing.

