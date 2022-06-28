Column: Blunt talk means saying LIV Golf is all about money

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Brooks Koepka is all about being bold and blunt. That’s his reputation, as much as his remarkable record in the majors. So now we find out if he’s honest about his leaving the PGA Tour to take guaranteed riches on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf rebel league. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says no one is leaving for the innovative format, for team competition or to spend time with their families. They are leaving the tour because they are getting an obscene amount of money from LIV Golf. The surprise of Koepka is that his signing came a week after he was leading the charge in support of the PGA Tour.