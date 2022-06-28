Colorado Springs man gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (KION-TV) – A 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs suffered injuries after a bison gored him at Yellowstone National Park. The National Park Service says he walked with his family on a boardwalk near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful Monday.

A small herd of bison was nearby. They say a bull bison charged the group, goring the man. Officials say that the bison continued to skewer the man when the family didn't move.

The man was taken to a hospital with an injury to his arm, but further information was not released. NPS says that this is the second time a bison has gored someone at Yellowstone this year.

Officials urge visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from large, wild animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, and moose. Visitors should stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

Yellowstone celebrates 150 years in 2022. Earlier this month, sections of the park were closed due to massive and destructive flooding.