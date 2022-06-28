Colombia truth commission gives scathing report on civil war

By MANUEL RUEDA

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Truth Commission has presented its final report on Colombia’s armed conflict, urging the government, military and rebel groups that are still fighting in the countryside to recognize the suffering victims have endured and ensure that political disputes are no longer solved through violence. The commission is made up of academics and representatives of civil society and was set up as part of a 2016 peace deal between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that ended five decades of conflict. The commission also issued a series of recommendations aimed at stopping future conflicts from taking root in Colombia, including changes to drug policy and the military forces.