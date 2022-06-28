CHP: Suspected DUI driver arrested for fatal hit-and-run of Salinas resident

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)-- CHP said that a 20-year-old man was suspected of being under the influence when he crashed with a Salinas resident, resulting in their death, and drove off on Saturday.

A 41-year-old man was driving their 2002 Dodge Ram north on Highway 101 when Andres Roque Espinoza, 20, came up behind him and hit the rear of his car, said CHP. This caused the Dodge to rotate and overturn toward the right shoulder.

The driver continued in his Subaru, and CHP eventually arrested him. CHP believes drugs and alcohol played a part in the crash.

Medical aid was attempted on the 41-year-old but they died of their injuries on the scene.

This crash happened northbound on Highway 101 north of Main Street at 3:17 a.m. CHP said they believe drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash, but it is still being investigated.

According to CHP, Roque Espinoza was taken to the hospital for minor injuries resulting from this crash.