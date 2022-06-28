Carlson drives in 2, Cardinals rally to top Marlins 5-3

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson drove in a pair of runs and the St. Louis bullpen combined for four scoreless innings as the Cardinals came back to beat the Miami Marlins 5-3. Carlson went 2 for 4 and has hit in five straight games. Teammate Tommy Edman scored a pair of runs and stole his 19th base of the season. Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson (6-4) went five-plus innings, allowing three runs. The Cardinals knocked out Marlins starter Braxton Garrett while batting around in a four-run fifth. Jorge Soler’s single in the third inning was the 40,000th in Marlins franchise history.