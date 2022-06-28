California gears up to protect reproductive rights for women

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- With seven states banning access to abortion care, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to that would protect women coming to California from other states seeking reproductive care.

Last Friday, Newsom signed legislation to help protect both patients and providers in the state from an liability for aiding and receiving abortion care.

KION reached out to both Planned Parenthood and pro-life groups about what the next steps will be on both sides

