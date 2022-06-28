Astros place OF Michael Brantley on IL with shoulder issue

NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros have placed five-time All-Star Michael Brantley on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort. The team announced the move prior to a game against the New York Mets Tuesday. Brantley left Houston’s 6-3 loss to the New York Yankees Sunday in the eighth inning. The 35-year-old Brantley is hitting .288 with five homers and a .785 OPS in 64 games this season. Outfielder Chas McCormick was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land two days after being demoted. Right-hander Enoli Paredes was also called up, and right-hander Brandon Bielak was optioned to Triple-A after Sunday’s defeat.