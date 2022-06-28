A Maine police station has a mold issue but the town manager says it is not unsafe

By Web Staff

OGUNQUIT, Maine (WMTW) — There is a mold problem at the Ogunquit police department, but the town manager says there is no health risk to employees.

Voters in town rejected an $875,000 proposal to move the police department to a new building.

Town Manager Matt Buttrick says the mold is caused by stagnant air and poor airflow in the building. He says there has been some air quality testing and none of the samples indicate any issues caused by the mold.

“If I had a health or safety concern I would have moved the police department out already,” said Buttrick. “I would not allow them to breathe unsafe or unhealthy air.”

The mold in the police department is still being assessed.

The Ogunquit Facility and Space Needs Committee will meet again in September to discuss and consider options moving forward.

