2 workers presumed dead after trench collapse in Texas

JARRELL, Texas (AP) — Officials say two workers are presumed dead after a trench they were digging for a sewer line collapsed in Texas and buried them. The workers were digging Tuesday in a new subdivision under development in Jarrell. City spokesman Nick Spinetto says crews worked unsuccessfully for four hours to reach the buried workers. Spinetto says excavators were being used to recover their bodies. Fear of new collapses complicated recovery efforts, which will continue Wednesday.