Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson makes midseason move to LSU

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

The Minnesota Twins must make a midseason change to their field staff with the sudden exit of pitching coach Wes Johnson. He is leaving for a lucrative college job at LSU. The Twins announced that Johnson will work the five-game series at Cleveland this week before departing. The 50-year-old Johnson has roots in the powerhouse SEC. He was widely believed to be the first college pitching coach to go directly to the major leagues when the Twins hired him from Arkansas in 2019.