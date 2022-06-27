Stockton teen chosen for elite US Navy Summer Flight Academy, awarded full college scholarship

By Brittany Hope

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — A Stockton high school student was selected for the elite U.S. Navy Summer Flight Academy.

Joshua Ward, a student at Lincoln High School, is spending his summer at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina completing an eight-week intensive aviation training program.

When he completes the training, the U.S. Navy told KCRA 3 he will achieve his FAA Private Pilot’s license and receive five college credits.

Ward is one of 20 high-performing American 11th and 12th graders who were chosen for the program, which began in 2021 to increase diversity in Naval aviation.

The cost of the program is approximately $24,000 a student but is free for the student.

KCRA 3 spoke with Ward Sunday evening over Zoom about his experience so far.

“I was so surprised because the first full day I had here, they put me up in a plane and gave me the controls,” he said in part. “Just to be in control of a $500,000 airplane on the first full day that I was here was just a crazy experience. I haven’t had a bored day here yet!”

His mother said he was also awarded a $200,000 scholarship from the U.S. Navy, which will serve as a full NROTC scholarship to Morehouse College.

