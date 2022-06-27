Hamilton tops Shawinigan in OT, advances to Memorial final

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick (AP) — Jan Mysak scored 10:08 into overtime and the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3 Monday night, clinching a berth in the Memorial Cup final. The semifinal round victory propels the Bulldogs into the championship game against the host Saint John Sea Dogs on Wednesday night. Artem Grushnikov, Mason McTavish and Logan Morrison scored in regulation for the Ontario Hockey League champion Bulldogs. Mavrik Bourque, Olivier Nadeau and William Veillette scored for in regulation for the Cataractes, who won the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Marco Costantini made 33 saves in goal for Hamilton. Antoine Coulombe stopped 39 of the 43 shots for Shawinigan.