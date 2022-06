GREENFIELD, Calif (KION-TV)-- A free catalytic converter engraving workshop will be held on Saturday July 16 on 930 Walnut Avenue.

There are a few spots left for the workshop which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Residents will need to bring identification and vehicle registration. For more information about the event call Sgt. Gutierrez at (831) 717-8194.