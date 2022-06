ATLANTA (AP) — Courtney Williams scored 17 points, Alyssa Thomas added 15 and Connecticut held Atlanta to one field goal in the final seven minutes, defeating the Dream 72-61. Thomas also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Sun (13-6). Williams grabbed 10 rebounds and DeWanna Bonner added 12 points. Aari McDonald had 17 points and Rhyne Howard scored 12 for Atlanta (8-10).