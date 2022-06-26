Police investigating fire at Colorado pregnancy center

LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Police are investigating a weekend fire at a Christian pregnancy center in north-central Colorado as a possible arson. Police in Longmont responded to a fire at 3:17 a.m. Saturday. The Life Choices building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage. The front door was broken and the front of the building had been spray painted with the words, “if abortions aren’t safe neither are you.” Life Choices’ website says it offers free services related to pregnancy and sexual health, information on reversing the effects of abortion pills and post-abortion support for guilt, shame, anxiety and depression. Life Choices executive director Kathy Roberts said the center is devastated and stunned, and that the attack affects people who need support in their pregnancies.