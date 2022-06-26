Nigerian governor lets residents carry guns for self-defense

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian governor has directed the issuance of gun licenses to citizens “to defend themselves” against armed groups blamed for the deaths of thousands in the West African nation’s troubled northern region. The directive announced on Sunday could make Zamfara the first state to give mass approval to carry guns in response to violence targeting remote communities. The state’s information commissioner said the government has arranged for 500 licenses to be distributed to those “who qualify and are wishing to obtain such guns to defend themselves.” It’s unclear how arming citizens will curb violent groups known locally as bandits. Authorities have acknowledged that even Nigerian police are sometimes overwhelmed during attacks.