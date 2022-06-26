LIV Golf heads to Oregon, where local officials aren’t happy

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf is getting a chilly reception in Oregon, its first stop in the United States. This coming week, the controversial tour will descend on Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, in the rolling hills west of Portland. But the mayor, as well as officials from surrounding cities, have written the owner of Pumpkin Ridge, Escalante Golf, voicing their concerns. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden is speaking out against the tournament, and some members of the pricy club also are uncomfortable with the situation.