LEADING OFF: Mariners-Angels penalties soon, Red Sox rolling

By The Associated Press

Major League Baseball will certainly soon be handing out penalties after the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels got into a huge brawl at Anaheim. There were eight ejections Sunday. The skirmish stopped and started twice before Angels closer Raisel Iglesias threw a tub of sunflower seeds and another bucket of gum onto the infield. Seattle’s Jesse Winker was hit in the second inning by Andrew Wantz, an inning after Wantz threw behind the head of Julio Rodriguez. The pitch to Rodriguez appeared to be a response to Erik Swanson’s 95 mph fastball near Mike Trout’s head Saturday night. Los Angeles interim manager Phil Nevin and Seattle’s Scott Servais were tossed. The Angels lost Wantz, Iglesias and reliever Ryan Tepera, while Winker, Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford were ejected.