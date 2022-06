CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke’s goal lifted the Philadelphia Union to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC. Burke’s game-winner came in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to put the Union ahead 2-1. Jose Martinez had an assist on the goal. The Union took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Mikael Uhre in the ninth minute. The lead held up until the 89th minute when Valentin Castellanos converted a penalty kick for NYCFC.