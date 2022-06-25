Spain unveils emergency actions to curb soaring living costs

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government has approved a package of emergency economic measures worth more than 9 billion euros ($9.5 billion) to try to temper the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that the war has produced “extraordinary uncertainty” in the Spanish economy and the measures lasting until the end of the year were designed to cushion the impact. They include a reduction in the tax on electricity, a reduction in the cost of monthly transit passes, and a one-time payment of 200 euros ($211) for people with low-incomes who aren’t already receiving benefits.