Robert Wickens takes 1st win since 2018 spinal cord injury

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Robert Wickens won for the first time since suffering a spinal cord injury in 2018 by teaming with Mark Wilkins to win the TCR class Saturday in the Michelin Pilot Challenge at Watkins Glen International. Wickens was a promising IndyCar rookie when he was injured in an airborne crash into the fence at Pocono Raceway in his 14th race. Although he has some use of his legs, Wickens uses a wheelchair and Bryan Herta Autosport and Hyundai spent more than a year working on a program to get Wickens back into competitive racing. His Elantra is fitted with hand controls. Wickens and Wilkins, both Canadians, beat Tim Lewis in the Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce by 0.0374 of a second