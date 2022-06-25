Road test at Lightning stands between Avalanche, Stanley Cup

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche face their biggest task yet in the Stanley Cup Final looking to close out the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 on the road. The Avalanche blew their first chance to hoist the Cup when they lost Game 5 at home Friday night. They now hope to win it in the same building the Lightning did just under a year ago. Colorado does have recent history to draw off of in this situation after losing Game 5 and winning Game 6 against St. Louis in the second round. But Tampa Bay is another difficulty level up based on experience this deep in the playoffs.