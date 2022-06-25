Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:56 AM

Road test at Lightning stands between Avalanche, Stanley Cup

KION 2020

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche face their biggest task yet in the Stanley Cup Final looking to close out the back-to-back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 on the road. The Avalanche blew their first chance to hoist the Cup when they lost Game 5 at home Friday night. They now hope to win it in the same building the Lightning did just under a year ago. Colorado does have recent history to draw off of in this situation after losing Game 5 and winning Game 6 against St. Louis in the second round. But Tampa Bay is another difficulty level up based on experience this deep in the playoffs.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content