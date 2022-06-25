Li Haotong moves into 3-shot lead at BMW International Open

MUNICH (AP) — Li Haotong had eagle on the same hole for the third day running as he opened up a three-shot lead of the BMW International Open ahead of the final round. Li was 5 under for the day and 20 under for the tournament. He was nearly further ahead but for a bogey on the 18th. Li completed the par-five sixth at Golfclub München Eichenried in three shots in each of the first three rounds. Thomas Pieters moved into second with a 6-under 66 including an eagle and three birdies on the back nine. Jordan Smith was a further shot back on 16 under in third place.