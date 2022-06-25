Italy pips US men to relay gold in swimming worlds finale

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Canadian 15-year-old Summer McIntosh has won another gold medal and Italy pipped the United States to the men’s 4×100 medley relay title on the final night of racing at the world swimming championships in Budapest. The American women clinched the Unites States’ record 45th medal of the week by winning their 4×100 medley final. McIntosh wrapped up a highly successful week for Canadian swimming with her second world title, in the women’s 400 individual medley. It was yet another world junior record for the teen. Veteran Gregorio Paltrinieri also won a thrilling men’s 1,500 freestyle.