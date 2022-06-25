Herrera’s 8th inning sac fly helps Cardinals beat Cubs 5-3

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for his first career RBI and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3. Juan Yepez lined a one-out double to the left field wall off Cubs reliever Mark Leiter Jr. in the eighth, and pinch-runner Edmundo Sosa advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring the go-ahead run on Herrera’s fly. Harrison Bader advanced to second on Herrera’s out and scored on Tommy Edman’s single to right field to extend the lead to 5-3.