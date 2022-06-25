French MPs want abortion rights inscribed in constitution

PARIS (AP) — A group of lawmakers from French President Emmanuel Macron’s party is proposing a bill to inscribe abortion rights into the constitution. These rights are already inscribed in a 1975 French law, but the bill would cement abortion rights by including a constitutional provision that would make it “impossible to deprive a person of the right to voluntarily terminate pregnancy,” according to the statement released on Saturday by the parliamentary group. Macron expressed solidarity with American women following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn those constitutional rights. He said abortion is a “fundamental right for all women.”