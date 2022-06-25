Police: 1 slain, 2 wounded in Illinois warehouse shooting

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — One person has been killed and two others wounded in a shooting at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago. Bolingbrook police Capt. Anthony Columbus tells WLS-TV that officers responded about 6:25 a.m. Saturday to reports of the shooting at the WeatherTech facility. Police said the suspected shooter fled the building, but was found about 9:25 a.m. and taken into custody. Police said the victims were taken to hospitals where one later died. Another was in critical condition and the third was treated and released. Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.