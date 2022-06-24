With war, Kyiv pride parade becomes a peace march in Warsaw

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine’s largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, is going ahead this weekend. But not on its native streets and not as a celebration. It will instead join Warsaw’s yearly Equality Parade, the largest gay pride event in central Europe, using it as a platform to keep international attention focused on the Ukrainian struggle for freedom. LGBTQ people are among civilians and soldiers dying in the war. One recent call for same-sex partnerships to be recognized mentions the need for partners to bury each other in war. A KyivPride manifesto says the geographical border between democratic Ukraine and autocratic Russia and Belarus is “a boundary between the territory of freedom and a zone of oppression.”