Verlander pitches Astros to 3-1 win, ends Yanks’ home streak

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros beat the Yankees 3-1 to stop New York’s 15-game home winning streak. Hours after Aaron Judge agreed to a $19 million, one-year contract with the Yankees that avoided an arbitration hearing, New York was greeted with loud ovations by just its third home sellout crowd this season. Judge went 0 for 4 as the major league-best Yankees lost for just the fourth time in their last 23 games overall. Verlander averaged 95.5 mph with his fastball, up from 94.8 mph coming in during his first season since Tommy John surgery.