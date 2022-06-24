Vegas police ID hospital patient who fatally stabbed another

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified a psychiatric patient accused of fatally stabbing one man and wounding another inside a Las Vegas hospital.

Police say 48-year-old Michael Earl was booked Thursday into Clark County jail on charges related to murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately known Friday if Earl had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

The stabbings occurred earlier in the day in a secured area of University Medical Center where psychiatric patients are treated.

Police say Earl left his room, went to an adjacent one and began arguing with a patient, who was in soft restraints. He was attacked and fatally stabbed.

Earl allegedly then went into a hallway and began stabbing another man who was on a gurney. Police say the second victim and a charge nurse were able to flee.

Corrections officers who happened to be at the hospital on an unrelated assignment arrested Earl without incident.

The stabbings occurred in an area where psychiatric patients receive treatment such as Legal 2000. People are placed on a Legal 2000 hold when they are considered a danger to themselves or others. They can be held for observation for up to 72 hours.