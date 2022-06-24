US abortion ruling sparks global debate, polarizes activists

By DÁNICA COTO and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The end of constitutional protections for abortions in the United States has polarized activists around the world, emboldening abortion opponents as advocates of abortion rights worry the Supreme Court ruling could threaten recent moves toward legalization in their countries. Argentine activist Ruth Zurbriggen said the U.S. Supreme Court ruling “shows that these types of rights are always at risk of being steamrolled,.” In El Salvador, anti-abortion campaigner Sara Larin expressed hope the ruling will help make it possible “to abolish abortion in the United States and throughout the world.”