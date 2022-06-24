Turkey: Qatari, Azerbaijani aircraft join wildfire fight

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Water-dropping aircraft from Azerbaijan and Qatar have joined the fight against a wind-stoked wildfire that is burning for a fourth day near a popular resort in southwestern Turkey. A minister said Friday that the fire may be close to being contained but cautioned that the wind still poses a risk. The fire erupted Tuesday near Marmaris on the Aegean Sea coast, and spread rapidly, driving hundreds of people from their homes. Authorities have detained a man who allegedly confessed to having started the fire. More than 2,500 firefighters and 41 water-dropping planes and helicopters were deployed to fight the blaze. A plane from Azerbaijan and three helicopters from Qatar joined their efforts.