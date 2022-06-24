People gather in Monterey County to protest overturn of Roe v Wade, and pro-life group speaks out

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hundreds gathered in Salinas and Monterey to protest the rights of women's reproductive health after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.

This comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1666, which protects abortion providers and patients from other states that may face civil actions from those other states.

"This is a remarkable moment that we are here in California, and we are able to stand tall and to meet this moment head-on and to lean in," Newsom said. "There simply is no other state in the United States of America that is doing more to protect those that are the most vulnerable, not only to this decision but the vagaries of life."

Several reproductive rights groups, including Planned Parenthood, spoke with KION about what they expect.

"In terms of funding, that's unknown, but we are more resolute than ever to provide help to anyone that comes to California. We're grateful to the California legislature for their significant budget investments that will allow us to continue this work as we expect to see out-of-state patients."

Even though California will make it legal to have abortions, there could still be funding consequences in the future on a federal level.

Monterey County Republicans added that while there are circumstances where abortion is okay, a fetus is still granted the right to live. They said they see today as a victory for life.

"I understand there are very rare cases of rape and incest, and that's something in a different category in my mind," said Jeff Gorman with the Monterey County Republican Party. "But when it comes down to it, people should know they're pregnant two months in. And this concern I think is overwrought and has partisan intentions."