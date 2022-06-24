Norwegian man convicted of killing 5 in bow-and-arrow attack

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder for killing five people and wounding four others in southern Norway when he attacked strangers with a bow and arrows and knives. Thirty-eight-year-old Espen Andersen Bråthen was sentenced Friday to compulsory mental health care in line with what the prosecution and defense had called for. Court-appointed forensic psychiatric experts had concluded he has chronic paranoid schizophrenia and was insane when he fatally stabbed five victims on Oct. 13, 2021. He also was found guilty of 11 counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at people with a bow and arrows in Kongsberg, a former mining town of 26,000 people.