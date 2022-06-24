Skip to Content
Monterey County now offering vaccines for children 6 months and older

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Health Department said it had received its first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged six months to 4 years old.

Beginning Saturday, June 25, the Public Health Bureau will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for the above age group.

  • , from 10 a.mm to 4 p.m.: Breadbox, 745 N. Sanborn, Salinas
  • , from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Oak Avenue Elementary School, 1239 Oak Avenue, Greenfield
  • , from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Santa Rita Elementary School, 2014 Santa Rita Street, Salinas

Parents can make an appointment at www.myturn.ca.gov or walk in. However, licenses are strongly encouraged for families with young children to reduce wait times.

