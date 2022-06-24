MCSO: Man with warrant arrested in Castroville gas station storage room

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man with a warrant after chasing him into a Chevron gas station Friday.

Paul Jacquez, 38, was seen at around 10:30 a.m. and began to run when he saw deputies. According to deputies, he jumped several fences and ran through multiple yards before trying to enter a private residence.

He then ran to the gas station and hid in the storage room. Sherriff's deputies were able to get inside and arrest him. Jacquez was booked into Monterey County Jail for the felony warrant, said deputies.

The warrant was for parole violations, brandishing a weapon, kidnapping, terroristic threats, and domestic violence. He earned additional charges for attempted burglary, and resisting a peace officer while performing their duties, said deputies.