Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19. A news release from the governor’s office disclosed the positive test Friday. Edwards says he does not currently have any symptoms and will follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will isolate for five days. His office says the Democratic governor is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and has received his recommended booster doses. A spokesperson says Edwards traveled Sunday to California for a conference and returned to Louisiana on Thursday.