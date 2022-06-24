Ionescu, Howard power Liberty to 89-77 win over Dream

ATLANTA (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 21 points, Natasha Howard had 19 and Marine Johannes added 17 as the New York Liberty defeated the Atlanta Dream 89-77. The Liberty made a season-high 16 3-pointers, with five each by Ionescu and Johannes. Howard had 10 rebounds and Ionescu had nine rebounds and eight assists. Ionescu, Crystal Dangerfield and Sami Whitcomb opened the fourth quarter with 3-pointers and Howard scored the final four points of a 13-4 run the gave the Liberty an 81-68 lead with 4:56 remaining. New York led by double digits the rest of the way. AD Durr led Atlanta with 23 points in 29 minutes off the bench.