Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is recalling 2,700 of its bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars. Toyota says the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash. The vehicles subject to the recall include about 2,200 destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia. They were produced between March and June. The bZ4X is a key model in Toyota’s plans to strengthen its electric lineup.