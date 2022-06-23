Three arrested at Soledad Cemetary with loaded ghost gun

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said they arrested three people at the Soledad Cemetary and found a loaded ghost gun.

Police contacted Luis Aguayo, Brandon Galvan, and Jose Salazar in a vehicle parked on the corner of the property said police. A K9 unit reacted immediately, and officers found a loaded ghost gun and other weapons inside the vehcile.

The South Monterey County Task Force was contacted, and residential search warrants were issued at Marin Place, Cesar Chavez Street, and Benito Street, to collect more evidence. All three were arrested and taken to Monterey County Jail on weapons violations.