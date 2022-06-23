Several Bay Area fires are forcing evacuations

CROCKETT, Calif. (KION-TV) - Firefighters are fighting several fires that broke out in the Bay Area Thursday afternoon. They are threatening homes and forcing evacuations.

The first broke started around 2:17 p.m. on the Pleasanton Ridge, between Bernal Ave and Castlewood Drive. This fire is forcing evacuations for residents living in the area of Golden Eagle. An evacuation center has been set up for evacuees at the Pleasanton Library on 400 Old Bernal Avenue, according to our Fox affiliate.

Fire officials said this fire is 50 acres as of 3:48 p.m. with zero containment.

Another fire is further north in Vacaville and started around 2 p.m. According to Cal Fire LNU, the 20-acre fire is burning in the area of Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road.

A Contra Costa County fire is in the town of Port Costa and is threatening homes, according to our Fox affiliate.

The county's alert system notified residents in the area of Carquinez Scenic Drive, Port Costa Reservoir St/4WD Road to prepare to evacuate. No evacuations have been ordered, but that could change, the county said.

Just before 4 p.m., the Benicia Fire Department said it sent firefighters to a second alarm grass fire near Corte Dorado. There are no evacuations at this time.

