Seaside native Jamaree Bouyea signs deal with NBA Miami Heat

BROOKLYN, New York (KION-TV)-- After going undrafted, San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea has agreed to play in Summer League with the Miami Heat, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

The 6'2 Seaside-born player averaged 17.3 points in his last two of five seasons with the Dons. He helped take the Dons to their first March Madness tournament since 1998 as a 10 seed, where he averaged 45 minutes played and 36 points.

In other regional sports news, the 12th pick in the NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder was Santa Clara Bronco's guard Jalen Williams.

The 6'6 junior averaged 18 points, and 4.2 assists, on 51% shooting and 37% shooting from three.

He was born in Gilbert Arizona.