Reports: Turkey thwarts attack ahead of visit by Israeli FM

By SUZAN FRASER

Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say Turkish authorities have detained five Iranian suspected of planning attacks against Israelis. The reports came as Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited Turkey Thursday. Turkey and Israel are trying to normalize their ties. They are also expected to discuss a warning by Israel calling on its citizens to avoid travel to Turkey, saying they could be targets of Iranian attacks. Ankara says Turkey is a safe country. Lapid’s visit comes amid political turmoil in Israel, where Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s fragile, year-old government decided this week to dissolve parliament. Under the agreement that forged Bennett’s coalition government, Lapid is expected in the coming days to become caretaker prime minister.