On Title IX’s 50th, USOPC seeks accord on transgender policy

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The biggest gathering of the year for U.S. Olympic policymakers came on the 50th anniversary of Title IX. One of their most urgent debates behind closed doors was what the future of the law might mean for transgender athletes in sports. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee board members are trying to define their federation’s role in the discussion. The debate comes as global bodies that run swimming, rugby and, soon, possibly track and field, press forward with their own policy changes. USOPC chair Susanne Lyons says it will be difficult to set a policy. But, she says, the board agreed that as an organization that leads sports in this country, it’s important to come up with a philosophy that can help guide the conversation in the U.S.